Many institutions in Mumbai closed as Maharashtra records 10,216 new COVID cases in single day

Maharashtra is seeing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. For the first time since November, the number of COVID cases in the state crossed the 10,000-mark. Maharashtra recorded 10,216 fresh infections and 53 deaths in last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 21,98,399 and fatalities rose to 52,3939 in the past year, the highest in India. The number of 'active cases' in the state stands at 88,838, with a cure rate of 93.52% and a death rate of 2.38%.

With 86,794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's total test count has risen to 1,65,96,300. Currently, 410,411 people are in home isolation while another 4,203 are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Many colleges and universities in Mumbai remain closed as the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Maharashtra once again. The authorities have warned that resuming physical classes for students will be dangerous and this may cause an additional surge in COVID cases.

Many institutes had resumed the physical classes for final year students in view of the upcoming end-term examinations in April and May. These institutes have shut down the college premises once again for the safety of the students and staff.

It is being speculated that due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government may announce restrictions or curbs in the state. CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier hinted at reimposing lockdown in the state.

After Delhi, now Maharashtra is likely to carry out a detailed review of the COVID-19 pandemic situation vis-a-vis the ongoing vaccination drive, especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.

Partial lockdown in Pune

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the authorities in Pune have imposed a partial lockdown till March 14, under which all the educational institutes, including schools and colleges, will remain closed.

A night curfew has also been imposed in Pune due to the rise in cases across the city. Many cities in Maharashtra had reopened the schools in their areas for higher classes in view of the upcoming board exams.

Worst-hit districts in Maharashtra

In the wake of rising cases, the administration has extended lockdown in Amravati district till March 8. The lockdown has also been extended in Akola, Akot and Murjitapur to break the chain of the transmission. Besides, the judicial working hours of subordinate courts in Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts were also restricted to five hours a day due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.