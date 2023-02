Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren admitted to hospital in Ranchi | File Photo

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi. Further details are awaited.

Soren served as the CM of Jharkhand thrice between 2005 and 2010. He has also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and Union Cabinet minister for coal under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh between 2004 and 2006.

(Inputs from ANI)