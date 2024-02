India

Shafiqur Rehman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from UP's Sambhal, dies at 94

MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 94.

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Shafiqur Rehman Barq died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Samajwadi Party had also fielded a candidate from Sambhal for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

