Rupchandra Singh: 59-year-old brain-dead man saved five lives

59 year old brain dead man saves five lifes| Photo: Pixabay

A 59-year-old brain-dead man, who had suffered fatal injuries in a road accident, has donated his organs at AIIMS, Delhi and saved the lives of five people after his family gave consent. The man donated a liver, kidneys, heart, and corneas.

Rupchandra Singh met with an accident on April 30, while he was on a motorcycle alone with his son. He was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre with a severe head injury and was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

The AIIMS staff said that the family agreed to organ donation after the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) Transplant Counsellors and Coordinators held counselling with them.

Read: Internet suspended for 5 days, Section 144 imposed: Know what's happening in Manipur

Dr Aarti Vij, Head of ORBO AIIMS, said, "It is very tough for the family to decide on organ donation. Especially in unfortunate incidents like Road Traffic Accidents, wherein the family is in a state of shock, However, when a family takes this brave decision, then all the stakeholder groups like treating doctors, transplant coordinators, the organ transplant team, the forensic department, the police, and all support departments, work very swiftly to coordinate the process and ease the family from any further procedural constraints.

Rupchandra Singh's organs were allocated to recipients through National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

(With inputs from ANI)