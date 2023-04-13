Headlines

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters today to newly inducted recruits

Rozgar Mela: The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions such as Train Manager, Station Master,

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, Prime Minister`s Office said in a release.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions such as Train Manager, Station Master, Senior commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Senior Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others. Prime Minister will also address the appointees on the occasion.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. "The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," the PMO release said on Tuesday. 

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through `Karmayogi Prarambh`, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. PM Modi, on October 22 last year, launched the first phase of the `Rozgar Mela`, marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

