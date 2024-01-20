Headlines

Ram temple inauguration: PM Modi full itinerary for Ayodhya visit on Jan 22

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Edited by

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. As part of his preparations for the event, PM Modi has adopted a rigorous routine, including sleeping on the floor and consuming only coconut water.

PM Modi's association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement dates back to 1990, when he joined Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Lal Krishna Advani in the rath yatra from Somnath. He also oversaw the 'bhumi poojan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2020.

On January 22, the Prime Minister's schedule is as follows:

  • 10:25 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya airport.
  • 10:45 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad.
  • 10:55 AM: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site.
  • 11 AM-12 PM: Reserved time.
  • 12:05-12:55 PM: Commencement of 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals.
  • 12:55 PM: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue.
  • 1 PM: Arrival at the public ceremony.
  • 1 PM-2 PM: PM Modi to attend a public event in Ayodhya.
  • 2:10 PM: Visit to Kuber Teela.

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday. Security measures, including barricades and restricted entry of vehicles, have been implemented at the temple site and key areas in Ayodhya to manage the expected large crowd, including notable personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Sachin Tendulkar, who have been invited as state guests.

 

 

 

 

 

