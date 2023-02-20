Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani controversy: How much punishment, jail time can Rakhi’s husband face

Rakhi Sawant with husband Adil Khan Durrani (File photo)

Rakhi Sawant is currently in the middle of a divorce battle with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, who remains in police custody over the multiple allegations leveled against him, the most serious of them being a rape charge filed by a foreign national.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant had pleaded in a Mumbai court that her husband Adil Khan Durrani not be released on bail as she fears for her safety. The custody of Durrani was later transferred to the Mumbai Police, and he still remains in jail.

The Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani controversy has been gathering wind for quite some time now, with Rakhi Sawant alleging that her husband assaulted her sexually, cheated with another girl, and mishandled her funds.

Why is Adil Durrani in jail?

Rakhi Sawant revealed to the media on February 7 that her husband Adil Khan Durrani had been arrested after she had filed an FIR against him, alleging extra-marital affairs and domestic violence. She also alleged that he had mishandled her funds and looted her money.

Days after this, Adil Durrani was accused of raping an Iranian woman years ago when she was on her visit to India. The 30-year-old Iranian woman claimed that Durrani had sexually assaulted her on the promise of marriage and then refused her proposal. Rakhi’s husband was booked by Karnataka police on these charges earlier this month.

How much punishment and jail time can Adil Khan Durrani face?

If the allegations against Adil Durrani filed by Rakhi Sawant are proven, then he can face years of jail time. The allegations leveled by Rakhi Sawant come under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 421.

Apart from this, the rape allegation filed by the Iranian woman falls under Section 375. These offenses can amount to major jail time, and if these are proven true, then Adil Durrani can be imprisoned for up to 15 years, along with a hefty monetary fine and compensation.

Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant are currently embroiled in a major controversy, in which the actress has filed multiple allegations against him and is now demanding a divorce. Recent media reports claimed that Rakhi Sawant also suffered a miscarriage during her marriage.

READ | 'Adil Durrani sold my nude...': Rakhi Sawant makes explosive claim