Rajasthan: Former minister and 3-time MLA from Tonk constituency Zakiya Inam passes away

Karishma Jain

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 12:50 PM IST

Former minister and 3-time MLA Zakiya Inam passed away on Monday night (September 21). Zakiya Inam, a three-time MLA from Tonk, Rajasthan, was battling with COVID-19 for the past several days.

She breathed her last at RUHS CMS hospital in Jaipur. The Tonk Congress has expressed condolences following the news of her death. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara and former PCC Chief Sachin Pilot have also condoled the demise of Inam.

Zakia Inam was a 3-time MLA from Tonk from the Congress Party. She had handled portfolios like health, women and child welfare in the Rajasthan government.

In the year 1985, she tried her luck as a Congress candidate for the first time.

She did not get a ticket in the 1993 elections. Zakiya was a Congress candidate in 1985, 1990, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013. Became MLA in 1998, 2008. She suffered a crushing defeat in the 2013 elections. Till now, Zakiya was the only woman candidate who became MLA thrice.