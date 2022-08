Khatu Shyam temple stampede

At least three people died in a stampede that took place in at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar in the wee hours of Monday. Two other persons injured in the mishap have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, the stampede occured at around 5 am at the temple's entrance gate during a monthly fair.

Those killed in the incident were all women. Police officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

More details are awaited.