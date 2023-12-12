Rajasthan: BJP legislative party meet in Jaipur today to select new CM

Headlines

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

Meet doctor who started UPSC exam preparation during COVID, became IAS in first attempt, his AIR was...

India’s richest star kid is worth Rs 1350 crore, has private jet and six luxury cars, not Ranbir, NTR, Hrithik, Prabhas

Jackie Shroff breaks silence on son Tiger Shroff’s recent box office failures: ‘I think he needs…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

DNA TV Show: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh's CMs announced, suspense continues over Rajasthan's face

7 benefits of hing water

9 times Sidharth Shukla inspired us with strong messages

IPL Auction 2024: Total slots remaining for each franchise

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

Jackie Shroff breaks silence on son Tiger Shroff’s recent box office failures: ‘I think he needs…’

This Indian actor has been awarded Italy’s highest civilian honour, called a superstar in Europe; not SRK, Rajni, Big B

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan: BJP legislative party meet in Jaipur today to select new CM

BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg said the observers appointed for the legislative party meeting will come to Jaipur on Tuesday and hold one-on-one talks with the MLAs in the morning.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The newly elected BJP MLAs in Rajasthan will meet here Tuesday to formally pick the next chief minister of the state, party leaders said. The MLAs were informed Monday about the meeting of the legislative party, where the BJP’s central leadership is expected to make known its choice for the post and end days of suspense after the party won the assembly election.     

The results of the November 25 polls in Rajasthan were declared on December 3. BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg said the observers appointed for the legislative party meeting will come to Jaipur on Tuesday and hold one-on-one talks with the MLAs in the morning.

After lunch, a formal meeting will be held in which the MLAs will choose the legislative party leader, or the CM-designate.

The party has appointed Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde as observers. MLA Kirodi Lal Meena said the MLAs have been informed about the legislature party meeting. When asked about the MLAs who met former chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her home Monday, Meena said 17 MLAs have met him as well after the results and this should not be seen as lobbying.

Several MLAs have called on former CM Vasundhara Raja in recent days in what was seen as a show of support for her, amid speculation over whom the party’s central leadership will pick as the next CM. Raje also met party leaders in Delhi.

The BJP won 115 seats out of 199 for which elections were held in November. Polling in one constituency was postponed. Raje is being considered as one of the frontrunners for the post. Other leaders said to be in the running include Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw.


 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Little girl stuns internet by fearlessly handling dozens of snakes, video goes viral

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, here's how Pakistan media reacted

Grab best offers on serving bowls only on Amazon

Government takes big step for transport industry, all new trucks to have AC cabins from…

'I was just...': Here's what Bobby Deol said about 'performing' marital rape scene in Animal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE