Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP names 83 more candidates, fields Maharana Pratap's descendent

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje also figures in BJP's latest list for the state assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, announcing its candidates for 83 more seats. The highlights are former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, aggrieved five-term MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi and Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendent of Maharana Pratap Singh.

Former CM Raje will contest from her traditional Jhalrapatan seat. Rajvi, son-in-law of BJP stalwart leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, was earlier denied renomination from his Vidhyadhar Nagar seat triggering a backlash from a section of party workers. He has been given ticket from Chittorgarh in what is seen as the BJP leadership’s u-turn on his candidature intending to damage-control after Rajvi’s angry reaction where he cited his family legacy to hit out at the party.

Legendary warrior king Maharana Pratap’s descendent Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, who joined the party recently, has been fielded from Nathdwara. The seat was won by veteran Congress leader CP Joshi last time.

BJP’s leader in the state assembly Rajendra Rathore also features in the list along with former state unit president Satish Poonia who will look to retain Amber seat for the party.

With the second list of 83 candidates, the BJP has so far named 124 candidates for the November 25 polls to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

(Inputs from PTI)