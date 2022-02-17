Rajasthan: 2 children killed, 40 injured in school bus accident in Jaisalmer

A tragic bus accident in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer city has led to the deaths of two children and left several more injured, as reported by news agency PTI. The school bus was filled with children, and the accident took place on Thursday morning, as per the authorities.

Two children were killed and 40 others injured when the school bus they were travelling overturned in Jaisalmer district of the state, officials said. The accident took place on Sheo road under the Phalsund police station area when the bus was on its way to the school.

The police, as per PTI reports, confirmed that two of the students in the bus were killed in the accident, while the rest were rushed to the hospital. "Two students were killed in the accident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Hasam Khan and Kasam Khan, officials said. Some of the students were discharged from the hospital after undergoing primary treatment. Around 20 are still admitted to the hospital, the police said.

Though no additional information regarding the bus accident has been released, it is likely that the death toll will rise after some time. More information about the accident is still awaited.

(With PTI inputs)