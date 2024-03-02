Twitter
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh today

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lead a road show once it reaches Gwalior on Saturday evening and also address a public meeting in Hazira, MP Congress leader KK Mishra told reporters.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach MP today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday, a party functionary said.

Gandhi is scheduled to lead a road show once it reaches Gwalior on Saturday evening and also address a public meeting in Hazira, MP Congress leader KK Mishra told reporters.

"It will arrive in Morena at 1:30pm on Saturday from Dholpur in Rajasthan and will cover various parts of MP till March 6. On Sunday, he will interact with members of the tribal community in Morkheda," he said.

"The yatra will enter Shivpuri at 2pm on Sunday. After covering areas in Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain Dhar and Ratlam districts, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will re-enter Rajasthan," Mishra added.

The yatra, which started in Manipur in the north east, will culminate in Mumbai after traversing 6,700 kilometres through 15 states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

 

 

