Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ to end in Shivaji Park today

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is set to cover a distance of 479 km, passing through six districts before culminating in Mumbai.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is poised to leave its mark on Maharashtra starting March 12, with final preparations for this leg of the journey nearing completion. The yatra will commence from Nandurbar and culminate in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ground on March 17.

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, announced that key figures from the Opposition INDIA alliance will join the concluding rally, which will also kick-start the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A preparatory meeting chaired by Maharashtra In-charge Ramesh Chennithala and Patole was held recently to iron out the details. Local leaders were assigned specific responsibilities during this meeting.

Patole, speaking to the media post-meeting, outlined the diverse programs planned from Nandurbar to Mumbai. "The yatra will traverse through the historical realms associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. These legacies have been undermined by the BJP's attacks on democratic principles," he stressed.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is set to cover a distance of 479 km, passing through six districts before culminating in Mumbai. It will kick off from Nandurbar district, bordering Gujarat, and proceed through Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Thane before reaching the financial capital.

The timing of the yatra coincides with a challenging period for the Congress in Maharashtra, marked by the departure of senior leaders like Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, and Baba Siddique. However, the state Congress leadership is optimistic that the yatra will uplift the morale of both the state and Mumbai unit ahead of the crucial elections.