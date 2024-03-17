Twitter
IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Has Announced The Dates Of Lok Sabha Elections Results

Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ to end in Shivaji Park today

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is set to cover a distance of 479 km, passing through six districts before culminating in Mumbai.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

 The 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is poised to leave its mark on Maharashtra starting March 12, with final preparations for this leg of the journey nearing completion. The yatra will commence from Nandurbar and culminate in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ground on March 17.

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, announced that key figures from the Opposition INDIA alliance will join the concluding rally, which will also kick-start the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A preparatory meeting chaired by Maharashtra In-charge Ramesh Chennithala and Patole was held recently to iron out the details. Local leaders were assigned specific responsibilities during this meeting.

Patole, speaking to the media post-meeting, outlined the diverse programs planned from Nandurbar to Mumbai. "The yatra will traverse through the historical realms associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. These legacies have been undermined by the BJP's attacks on democratic principles," he stressed.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is set to cover a distance of 479 km, passing through six districts before culminating in Mumbai. It will kick off from Nandurbar district, bordering Gujarat, and proceed through Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Thane before reaching the financial capital.

The timing of the yatra coincides with a challenging period for the Congress in Maharashtra, marked by the departure of senior leaders like Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, and Baba Siddique. However, the state Congress leadership is optimistic that the yatra will uplift the morale of both the state and Mumbai unit ahead of the crucial elections.

 

 

 

