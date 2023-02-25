Punjab: Two accused who chopped off Mohali youth's fingers arrested after gunfight (file photo)

Punjab Police has arrested two miscreants who allegedly chopped off the fingers of a 24-year-old man earlier this month. The accused was held after a gunfight near the Ambala-Shambhu toll plaza on Saturday. During the encounter, a bullet also hit the leg of one of the accused, who is being treated.

The accused -- Gaurav Sharma and Tarun -- had allegedly chopped off the fingers of Hardip on February 8 in Balongi in Mohali.

A video of the incident also went viral in which the accused were seen chopping off fingers of Hardip with a sharp weapon. The incident was reportedly done as an act of apparent revenge for a murder that had taken place six months ago.

Police said that the accused were being searched for a long time. Mohali police had received secret information about the miscreants on Saturday. The miscreants stopped their vehicle near the Shambhu border of Patiala and started firing on the police team.

In response, the police also fired several rounds and gangster Gaurav alias Ghori was shot in the leg. The other accused Tarun has also been arrested.

According to the police, both gangsters are related to the Bhuppi gang. The entire incident of the encounter between the miscreants and the police has been captured on the CCTV camera of the toll plaza.

Three persons were booked under sections of IPC for kidnapping, mutilating the fingers with a machete and other provisions. A 9 mm pistol has been recovered from them, said police.