Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's grieving father after villagers force AAP MLA to return

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the house of Sidhu Moose Wala and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead.

Mann reached Moose Wala's house in Moosa village around 10 am and spent about an hour with the singer's family. Heavy police security was deployed outside the residence of Moose Wala.

The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Ahead of the chief minister's visit, a few people held a protest against the Punjab Police for allegedly stopping them from entering the Moosa village by deploying heavy security.

However, the police stated that no one was being stopped from entering the village. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sardulgarh seat Gurpreet Singh Banawali, who reached Moose Wala's house ahead of Mann's visit, had also faced protest.

The protesters had also raised slogans against the state government. The AAP accused Congress of playing "dirty politics" over the murder of Moose Wala. The ruling party's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that some Congress leaders, including a former legislator along with supporters, were creating trouble.

Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on May 28 temporarily. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 protectees which was scaled down temporarily will be restored from June 7.

Meanwhile, Mann has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of Moose Wala.