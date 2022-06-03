NIMCET 2022 Admit Card released on nimcet.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur has released NIMCET 2022 Admit Card. Candidates can now download their Admit Card from the official website of NIMCET - www.nimcet.in.

All the candidates appearing for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test can now download their admit cards.

NIMCET 2022: Steps to download NIMCET Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIMCET - www.nimcet.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details such as your email ID and password.

Step 4: The NIMCET 2022 Admit Card will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Candidates can also refer to the direct link mentioned below and download the admit card for the NIMCET 2022 Exam.

NIT Jamshedpur is all set to conduct the NIMCET 2022 entrance exam on June 20, 2022. The NIMCET 2022 Result would be made available for candidates on July 5, 2022, as per the notification issued by NIT.

NIMCET is conducted at a national level for entries into the Masters of Computer Application, MCA program's various branches of National Institute of Technology such as NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal.