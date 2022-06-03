A day after Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tests positive for Covid-19

PTI Photo

A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday, confirmed that she has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Though she confirmed that she has mild symptoms as of now, she asserted that she's in quarantine. Taking to social media, Priyanka tweeted on Friday, "I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions."

Before Priyanka tested positive for Covid-19, Sonia Gandhi had developed mild fever and other Covid symptoms on Wednesday evening. She tested Covid-19 positive, a day later of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to her in the National Herald case.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also tested Covid-19 positive. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were issued a summons by the ED on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald case, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL. The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of AJL and YIL.