Delhi: Ministries under Satyendar Jain allocated to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after former's arrest

All the portfolios held by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, currently in Enforcement Directorate's custody, have been handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to an official notification.

Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday and was sent to ED custody till June 9 by the court which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

BJP and Congress have demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should sack Jain from his Cabinet. The notification issued on Wednesday by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of GNCTD(Allocation of Business) Rules 193, Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation, and Flood Control and Water to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding."

On Thursday, CM Kejriwal claimed that he has been informed by a credible source that Sisodia could also be arrested in the coming days by some central agency in any "bogus" case. The chief minister also said many important projects like Mohalla Clinics and cleaning of the Yamuna river will be delayed due to Jain's arrest.

Earlier in February this year, the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) was taken from Jain and handed over to Sisodia.

The change took place about a month after Kejriwal in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls had claimed that Jain was going to be arrested by the ED.