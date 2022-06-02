Rahul Gandhi seeks time to appear before ED in National Herald case

File Photo

A day after Congress President Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi were asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, sources have now learned that Rahul Gandhi is currently on a foreign tour and is likely to arrive in the country on June 5.

Congress party sources, said, on the condition of anonymity, "Rahul Gandhi left the country on May 19 to participate in various public programs in London that were held from May 20 to May 23. Since then, he has not returned to India."

READ | Ahead of joining BJP, Hardik Patel tweets about starting 'new chapter' under PM Modi's leadership

"Rahul Gandhi is expected to be back home by June 5 after which he will seek another date from the ED for questioning in a money laundering case," sources said.

Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before the agency on June 8 in an official notice by the ED while Rahul, who is not in town, was asked to join the investigations on June 2 but the former Congress president sought a time after June 5, as he is not in the country, party sources said on Wednesday.

READ | 'Patriot' Satyendar Jain should be given top awards like the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

"When the Congress was not scared of the British and their atrocities, how can the ED notices break the courage of Sonia Gandhiji, Rahul Gandhiji, and the Congress party. We will fight...we will win...we will not bow down...we will not be afraid," Congress tweeted from its official handle.

Meanwhile, senior Congress party leaders discussed and deliberated upon the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.