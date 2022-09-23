Search icon
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says government to move Supreme Court against Governor's Assembly order

CM Mann asserted that this decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court for safeguarding the democratic rights of the people and the federal right

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government has decided to summon the session of the assembly on September 27 to discuss various issues. 

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court of India against the arbitrary and anti-democratic decision of the Governor to cancel the permission for holding a special session of the Vidhan Sabha, after giving permission for it. He said that it is an unfortunate move and they will move to the court against this irrational decision.

CM Mann asserted that this decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court for safeguarding the democratic rights of the people and the federal rights of the states.

Training his guns against the Punjab Congress for supporting ‘Operation Lotus’ of the BJP, the Chief Minister said it is ironic that Congress -- which is the biggest victim of this undemocratic operation -- is standing by the side of the saffron party. He said that Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP are hand-in-glove for this sinister move aimed at toppling the democratically elected government of Punjab. 

Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said that Congress and BJP have marginalized regional parties, adding that now they want that power should remain confined between them only.

However, the Chief Minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken birth from an anti-corruption crusade and the party under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is gaining momentum with every passing day. He categorically said that they will oppose every anti-democratic move and will not be threatened by pressure tactics.

Mann envisioned that Punjab will send a message to the entire country that in a democracy people, and not any individual, are supreme.

