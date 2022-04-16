Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces free electricity, here's all you need to know

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has made a big announcement today. Delivering one of his formerly made promises, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced 300 units of free electricity for every household in Punjab. This announcement will benefit lakhs of people.

This great news has come just a month after Bhagwant Mann took over as the chief minister of the state. With this new rule coming into effect from July 1, 2022, customers up to 2KW whose bills are outstanding till December 31 will be waived off.

Here’s everything that you must know about this free electricity scheme by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The 300 free power units will also be provided to SC, BC, BPL families of freedom fighters who are already entitled to get 200 free power units. Such families will be given 600 units free of cost in two months. In case their consumption exceeds 600 units in two months, then they will be charged for the extra units.

All the customers up to 2KW having outstanding bills till December 31 won’t have to pay bills now. Meanwhile, farmers will continue to get electricity for agriculture.

As per the big announcement, commercial and industrial electricity rates won’t be increased. This has been done with the objective of providing 25 hours electricity in every village and every town in the next two to three years.

While the state CM has fulfilled his promise of providing free electricity, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has questioned the effective execution of the scheme. Taking a jibe at the Punjab CM, Amarinder tweeted, “The truth of 300 units of free electricity will be tested after its details and conditions are revealed. Best wishes to PSPCL, who have to survive somehow”

Notably, the free electricity scheme is being welcomed by most people in Punjab will great appreciation for the Aam Aadmi Party. However, sources claim that this plan will push the state into an additional burden of more than Rs 23,000 crores.