Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 300 units of free electricity for every household

In a historic decision for the state, the Aam Aadmi Party government, which is led by Bhagwant Mann, has delivered to one of its many promises and has announced 300 units of free electricity in Punjab for every household, which is set to benefit lakhs of people.

This important announcement has been made by the AAP government on Saturday, on the completion of one month of Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister of the state. The free electricity scheme will be implemented from July 1, according to the state government.

This was one of the first crucial pre-poll sops announced by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on June 29, 2021, The state has already been providing free power to the farmers, besides 200 free units to the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and BPL families.

In front-page newspapers advertisements in almost all major dailies, the government announced to provide free power, besides highlighting its achievements that comprise the launch of the anti-corruption helpline, which Mann launched on March 23, the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann had met with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the implementation of this scheme in Punjab, which has already been introduced in Delhi. Earlier this week, Mann had said, "On the 16th we will give great good news to the people of Punjab."

Another prominent achievement by the AAP government in Punjab is the announcement to fill 25,000 new government jobs, regularisation of the service of 35,000 contractual workers, and the rollout of doorstep delivery of rations for the poor.

A day earlier, the government announced to transfer of more than Rs 2,000 crore to the bank accounts of farmers towards minimum support price (MSP) payments. A government statement said Rs 828 crore had already been transferred to their accounts so far.

The Aam Aadmi Party has made many promises to the people of Punjab ahead of winning the elections on March 10. AAP had said that they are planning to transform the state by reducing corruption, fixing the drug problem, and improving employment and education in Punjab.

(With IANS inputs)

