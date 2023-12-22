PM Modi to flag off 5 Vande Bharat, 2 Amrit Bharat trains on December 30, check details here

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Vin Diesel's ex-assistant accuses him of sexual assault

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Anti-Aging Diet: 8 foods that can help you look younger

10 animals slower than Tortise 

11 Vitamin E-rich foods for healthy hair and glowing skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to flag off 5 Vande Bharat, 2 Amrit Bharat trains on December 30, check details here

The Amrit Bharat train is based on Push and Pull technology, which will help in reducing travel time and increasing the average speed of the train.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat trains on December 30. Along with that, the inauguration of two Amrit Bharat trains will also take place, which is based on Push and Pull technology, reducing travel time and increasing the average speed of the train.

On the same day, PM Modi will also inaugurate the new railway station in Ayodhya and the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport.

On December 30, PM Modi will visit Ayodhya, where he will flag off eight new trains, which includes Ayodhya-Anand Vihar, New Delhi-Vaishno Devi, Amritsar-New Delhi, Jalna-Mumbai, and Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains. 

Additionally, the Delhi-Darbhanga and Malda-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat trains will also be flagged off.

Keeping in mind the people from the working class, the number of Amrit Bharat trains being operated has reached up to 150. These trains will connect states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, etc., to Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. 

Due to Pull-Push technology, their speed is expected to surpass even Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

According to reports, the fare for Amrit Bharat trains will be 10 to 15 per cent higher as compared to Express trains. 

Ayodhya is also being connected to Vande Bharat trains. The inauguration of Ayodhya Airport will take place on December 30, and flights will commence from January 5

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Salman Khan hug each other at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: 4 Infectious diseases that made news this year

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Woman lists 10 grievances about Air India flight to Australia, airline reacts

India's biggest flop actor, only 1 hit in 15 years, father is a superstar, he is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE