PM Modi to flag off 5 Vande Bharat, 2 Amrit Bharat trains on December 30, check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat trains on December 30. Along with that, the inauguration of two Amrit Bharat trains will also take place, which is based on Push and Pull technology, reducing travel time and increasing the average speed of the train.

On the same day, PM Modi will also inaugurate the new railway station in Ayodhya and the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport.

On December 30, PM Modi will visit Ayodhya, where he will flag off eight new trains, which includes Ayodhya-Anand Vihar, New Delhi-Vaishno Devi, Amritsar-New Delhi, Jalna-Mumbai, and Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains.

Additionally, the Delhi-Darbhanga and Malda-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat trains will also be flagged off.

Keeping in mind the people from the working class, the number of Amrit Bharat trains being operated has reached up to 150. These trains will connect states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, etc., to Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

Due to Pull-Push technology, their speed is expected to surpass even Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

According to reports, the fare for Amrit Bharat trains will be 10 to 15 per cent higher as compared to Express trains.

Ayodhya is also being connected to Vande Bharat trains. The inauguration of Ayodhya Airport will take place on December 30, and flights will commence from January 5