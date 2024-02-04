Twitter
FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla, SpaceX board members: Report

Delhi-NCR Weather update: 'Yellow alert' issued for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, check rain forecast

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

PM Modi to address Parliament today, all BJP MPs told to attend

The BJP has instructed all its MPs to be present, as many were reportedly absent during the earlier discussions.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:55 AM IST

In the final Parliament session before the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation, emphasizing the government's achievements, outlining future priorities, and criticizing the opposition. The speech comes during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The BJP has instructed all its MPs to be present, as many were reportedly absent during the earlier discussions.

President Droupadi Murmu had delivered her address at the session's commencement, focusing on the government's economic accomplishments and the realization of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The subsequent discussion in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha led to criticism from the opposition, who labeled the President's speech as an "advertisement" for the Modi government. They pointed out the absence of key issues like rising prices and unemployment.

Ahead of Modi's speech, sources indicate that he will highlight the government's achievements, set the agenda for the upcoming polls, and take aim at the opposition, especially the INDIA bloc, whose internal divisions seem to be deepening. The BJP wants all its MPs to attentively listen to the speech, intending for them to incorporate its key points into their campaign messages in their respective constituencies.

The speech is anticipated to cover the government's accomplishments, future priorities, and criticism of the opposition's alleged frustration and nervousness. President Murmu had previously mentioned India's economic transformation and the successful construction of the Ram Temple.

The BJP's emphasis on MPs being present during the speech suggests a strategic move to ensure uniform messaging across constituencies during the election campaign. However, the opposition's discontent with the President's address reflects the ongoing political tensions, with key issues like price rise and unemployment demanding attention in the eyes of critics.

 

 

