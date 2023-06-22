Search icon
PM Modi’s historic US visit: PM receives extravagant White House welcome; US Prez Joe Biden lauds US-India ties

PM Modi’s historic state visit to the United States kicked off with a rendition of the popular Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya, along with an extravagant ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

PM Modi’s historic US visit: PM receives extravagant White House welcome; US Prez Joe Biden lauds US-India ties
PM Modi’s historic US visit (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the White House in his historic State Visit to the United States, and the extravagant ceremony organized in his welcome included a live band, as well as a fun rendition of the iconic Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

United States President Joe Biden stood alongside PM Modi as he gazed upon the grand welcome ceremony inside the White House, where a live band kicked up a massive fanfare to mark the historic moment of two of the world’s most powerful leaders being under one roof.

Welcoming the Indian Prime Minister, Joe Biden said, “Welcome back to the White House, PM Modi. I am honoured to the first to welcome you here on your state visit.” The US President further expanded on the excellent relations between US and India.

The US president said during his address, “With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good.

 

 

Joe Biden further said, “India and US are working closely on eliminating poverty, expanding access to healthcare, addressing climate change and tackling food and energy insecurity triggered by the Russian war on Ukraine.”

Earlier, PM Modi had met with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, presenting the latter with an exquisite gift – a green 7.5 carat diamond in a priceless box custom made in Kashmir. PM Modi also shared a warm embrace with Joe Biden upon his welcome.

While addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, “I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers.”

(With inputs from agencies)

