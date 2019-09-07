PM Modi praises courage of ISRO scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon citizens to learn from the courage from ISRO scientists. Even though India's space agency ISRO announced that communication with the Chandrayaan 2 lander was lost, Modi expressed confidence that India's aim of reaching the moon will be accomplished, despite the Chandrayaan 2 landing glitch.

At the launch of indigenously-built metro coach in Mumbai, he said,"In Bengaluru, I stayed overnight with my scientific colleagues at ISRO. I am very impressed to see the courage they have shown. How to achieve our goal with full tenacity is the biggest challenge, which one must learn from our scientists and engineers of the space agency. "

PM Modi however, stated that ISRO scientists will not rest till the objective is met.

Modi praised the BJP led government in Maharashtra for carrying out a slew of Infrastructure projects in Mumbai and around. He said he had laid foundation stone for three metro lines, metro bhavan and other projects worth Rs 30000 crore which will be quite helpful to Mumbaikars for smooth commuting.

Modi asked citizens to pay attention on environment protection and unite together to clean Arabian ocean after the Ganapati immersion by clearing plastic and other solid waste.