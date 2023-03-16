Search icon
PM Modi planning to slap several false cases: Arvind Kejriwal alleges as CBI pulls fresh charges against Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal's comments came after the CBI registered an FIR against Sisodia and others in connection with the Delhi Government's FBU which has been accused of doing political snooping.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to "slap several false cases" against AAP leader Manish Sisodia to keep him in jail for a long time. His comments came after the CBI registered an FIR against Sisodia and others in connection with the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which has been accused of doing political snooping.

"PM's plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!" Kejriwal said in a tweet. The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the Feedback Unit in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases", the CBI said.

The unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure, it said.

