PM Modi in US: Meeting with Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar CEOs - Details of Prime Minister's day 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a high-level 3-day US visit on Wednesday, is due to holds talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. PM Modi will also meet chief executives of several US companies, including Qualcomm and Blackstone.

During his White House meeting with VP Harris, PM Modi is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, greater cooperation in technology, space, and other sectors, and supply chain issues.

PM Modi is also due to join a four-way summit at the White House involving President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia and Japan, a meeting that aims to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing dominance in the area.

Here is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's full schedule on September 23 in IST.

Thursday - September 23

7:15 IST: PM Modi will meet with Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano R Amon.

7:35 PM IST: PM Modi will meet with Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen who has been the chairman, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Adobe since December 2007.

7:55 PM IST: PM Modi will meet with First Solar CEO Mark Widmar.

8:15 PM IST: PM Modi will meet with General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall, who had taken over as CEO of the firm on June 1, 2020.

8:35 PM IST: PM Modi will meet with lackstone CEO Stepehn A Schwarzman.

11:00 PM IST: PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and senior officials. This is PM Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.