PM Modi in US: India may sign deal to buy 30 Predator drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief of armed drone manufacturer General Atomics along with the CEOs of four top American companies in Washington on Thursday to procure 30 Predator drones from the US to enhance India's military capability. PM Modi has reached Washington on a three-day visit to America and will meet the CEOs of four top American companies on Thursday at 7 pm Indian time.

According to a Zee News report citing another publication, PM Narendra Modi will meet all four CEOs in person. All of them are companies that are leaders in their respective fields. The PM will meet the heads of General Atomics, Qualcomm Semi-conductors, BlackRock global investment company, First Solar (the non-conventional energy leader) and Adobe (the US leader in software).

As per the report, the government is planning to buy 30 armed drones by spending USD 3 billion to increase its military capability. Under this plan, MQ-9 Reaper drones will be bought for all three armed forces of India. After buying drones from America, the strength of the Indian Army will increase and it will be easier to keep an eye on the enemies on the border.

Talking about the speciality of Predator Drones, it is equipped with several key features. This drone comes with 9 hardpoints and it can stay in the air for about 27 hours. The drone is equipped with air-to-surface sensors and laser-guided bomb-carrying capability. At the same time, the UAV will operate at an altitude of 50 thousand feet.