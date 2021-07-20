PM Modi holds all-party meet on COVID-19, Congress skips

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an all-party meeting on the current situation of COVID-19. However, several political parties including Congress, Communist Party of India Marxist, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Shiromani Akali Dal boycotted the meeting. In this meeting, a PowerPoint presentation was given by the officials of the Ministry of Health.

In the meeting, PM Modi, while giving a short speech at the end, mentioned that India is dealing with COVID carefully and its position with respect to COVID is better than the rest of the world. A member of the Lok Sabha said that in the meeting, there was a very intense discussion especially on the situation of COVID.

According to information received from sources, Shiv Sena, NCP, AIDMK, BJD, YSR Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), JDU, Janata Dal (S), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Tamkal Manila Congress, BSP and representatives of some other parties took part in the meeting. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also boycotted the meeting.

The PM said that the pandemic should not be a matter of politics & is a matter of concern for the entire humanity. He added that mankind hasn’t seen such a pandemic in the last 100 years.

Apart from PM Modi, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present in the meeting. In a discussion with reporters before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Prime Minister had said that this session should be dedicated to a meaningful discussion on all issues including Covid-19 as the public wants answers on many issues.

He said that the government is also fully prepared for this. The Prime Minister had urged the leaders of both the houses to take some time on Tuesday evening and said that he wants to give all the detailed information regarding the pandemic to them too. The Congress had already said that it would not attend the meeting of the government with the leaders of the houses of all the parties on Covid-19. Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre, had also spoken of not attending the meeting.