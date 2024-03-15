Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Petrol, diesel prices slashed by Rs 2 per litre, check new prices here

Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna 2, has this to say about working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan: 'We had this...'

Voting for presidential elections begin in Russia, Donbass citizens to also participate

Weather update: Know IMD prediction for Delhi-NCR, read forecast for other states

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, got Rs 15000000000 home near Atilia as gift, her daughter is Isha Ambani’s…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, got Rs 15000000000 home near Atilia as gift, her daughter is Isha Ambani’s…

Not Tamannaah Bhatia, but Vijay Varma has ‘one-sided love’ for this Indian actress

Not Abhay Deol, producer wanted this superstar to play lead role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut Socha Na Tha

10 best movies of Alia Bhatt

Ramadan 2024: 10 healthy iftar options for diabetic patients

10 animals that go through menopause

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna 2, has this to say about working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan: 'We had this...'

Not Tamannaah Bhatia, but Vijay Varma has ‘one-sided love’ for this Indian actress

Not Abhay Deol, producer wanted this superstar to play lead role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut Socha Na Tha

HomeIndia

India

Petrol, diesel prices slashed by Rs 2 per litre, check new prices here

The central government has announced a reduction of two rupees in petrol and diesel prices, effective from 15th March.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 07:47 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a move aimed at providing relief to consumers and boosting economic activity, the central government has announced a significant reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel. According to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the prices have been slashed by two rupees, with the new rates coming into effect from 15th March, starting at 6 am.

Following the revision, here are the updated petrol prices across major cities:

- Delhi: Reduced from Rs 96.72 to Rs 94.72
- Mumbai: Decreased from Rs 106.31 to Rs 104.21
- Kolkata: Slashed from Rs 106.3 to Rs 103.94
- Chennai: Dropped from Rs 102.63 to Rs 100.75

Similarly, the new diesel rates are as follows:

- Delhi: Reduced from Rs 89.62 to Rs 87.62
- Mumbai: Decreased from Rs 94.27 to Rs 92.15
- Kolkata: Slashed from Rs 92.76 to Rs 90.76
- Chennai: Dropped from Rs 94.24 to Rs 92.34

The Ministry highlighted that this reduction in prices is expected to stimulate consumer spending and ease operational costs for a significant number of vehicles across the country. Over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars, and 27 crore two-wheelers are poised to benefit from this move.

The timing of the price adjustment is noteworthy, coming just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, emphasizing that fuel prices in India remain comparatively lower than those in countries like Italy, France, Germany, and Spain. According to Puri, the difference in rates ranges from 50 to 79 per cent less in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 30,999

This person helped Amitabh Bachchan during his bankruptcy phase, actor asked him to give work, made his comeback with...

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: Netizens praise VFX of live-action adaption, say 'Adipurush walon kuch seekho'

Major setback for Delhi Capitals as England star pulls out of IPL 2024

Meet Pratibha Patil, lawyer who was India's first woman President, commuted death sentence of 35 people

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement