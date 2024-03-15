Petrol, diesel prices slashed by Rs 2 per litre, check new prices here

The central government has announced a reduction of two rupees in petrol and diesel prices, effective from 15th March.

In a move aimed at providing relief to consumers and boosting economic activity, the central government has announced a significant reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel. According to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the prices have been slashed by two rupees, with the new rates coming into effect from 15th March, starting at 6 am.

Following the revision, here are the updated petrol prices across major cities:

- Delhi: Reduced from Rs 96.72 to Rs 94.72

- Mumbai: Decreased from Rs 106.31 to Rs 104.21

- Kolkata: Slashed from Rs 106.3 to Rs 103.94

- Chennai: Dropped from Rs 102.63 to Rs 100.75

Similarly, the new diesel rates are as follows:

- Delhi: Reduced from Rs 89.62 to Rs 87.62

- Mumbai: Decreased from Rs 94.27 to Rs 92.15

- Kolkata: Slashed from Rs 92.76 to Rs 90.76

- Chennai: Dropped from Rs 94.24 to Rs 92.34

The Ministry highlighted that this reduction in prices is expected to stimulate consumer spending and ease operational costs for a significant number of vehicles across the country. Over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars, and 27 crore two-wheelers are poised to benefit from this move.

The timing of the price adjustment is noteworthy, coming just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, emphasizing that fuel prices in India remain comparatively lower than those in countries like Italy, France, Germany, and Spain. According to Puri, the difference in rates ranges from 50 to 79 per cent less in India.