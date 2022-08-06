Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut appears before ED

ED is investigating an alleged land fraud involving the renovation of the Patra "chawl" in Mumbai's Goregaon region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut appears before ED
Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut appears before ED

Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with accusations of money laundering connected to transactions in the refurbishment of a "chawl" and related issues. Earlier this week, Varsha Raut got a summons from a central agency. Consequently, she arrived to the ED's Ballard Estate office in south Mumbai at 10:40 am to begin her shift.

Also, Read: Partha Chatterjee 'ready' to give up 'MLAship' for bail? ED says Arpita Mukherjee's food and water must be checked

Other potential witnesses in the case, including her husband, are expected to be brought to light on her at some point in the future. Several hundred police policemen have been posted in front of the ED.

The national agency is investigating an alleged land fraud involving the renovation of the Patra "chawl" in Mumbai's Goregaon region, which is estimated to be worth Rs 1,034 crore.

In this instance, the ED detained Sanjay Raut, a member of India's upper house of parliament, on August 1, and a local judge on Thursday ordered him to be held until August 8.

At a previous hearing, the ED claimed before the court that Sanjay Raut and his family had earned worth over Rs 1 crore from what it said were frauds committed during the housing renovation project.

An investigation into Sanjay Raut, Varsha Raut and two others, led the ED to temporarily seize approximately Rs 11.15 crore in property in April. Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's assistant and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited, owns property in Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar), and Padgha, which are included in the attached properties (in Thane district).

Varsha Raut also owns a home in the Mumbai district of Dadar, and she and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sanjay Raut "close associate" Sujit Patkar, jointly own eight plots in Alibaug's Kihim Beach.

According to the ED, Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited was engaged in the reconstruction of the chawl, which had housed 672 residents in tenements on 47 acres owned by the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA).

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.