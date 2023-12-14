Parliament attack: What suspect Sagar Sharma, e-rickshaw driver's last Instagram post reads; know all about him

Sagar Sharma informed his family that he was heading to a protest when he left Lucknow two days ago.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday. The 5 accused- the son of a carpenter who drove an e-rickshaw to make a living, an engineering graduate who went back to farming in his hometown, a qualified daughter of a 'halwai' among the group. Six had only completed high school, and two had graduated from college. They are 34 and 37 years old, and two are in their mid-twenties, they appear to have little in common.

Before the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Sagar Sharma, one of the Parliament intruders, stated on Instagram "Jeete ya hare, par koshish to zaruri hai". Meaning, that making an effort was important regardless of victory or defeat.

In another post, he wrote a quote that said "If there is anything beautiful in life, it is dreams. Day and night, they remind us of what we are living for. Without dreams, life is meaningless, and what is even more futile is not working hard towards your dreams."

Who is Sagar Sharma, among 5 suspects in the Parliament security breach case?

Sagar, who hails from Lucknow's Ramnagar locality of Alambagh, lives in a dingy rented 2-room accommodation which has green peeling walls, a big iron trunk, a bookshelf and a bed with two blankets.

His father who was extremely shocked with other family members after learning about the incident, is a carpenter. Sagar studied at the Bhupathi Memorial inter-college in Alambagh till class 12th. He dropped out because of financial distress. He later travelled to Bangalore but returned to Lucknow and drove an e-rickshaw for a living.

He informed his family that he was heading to a protest when he left Lucknow two days ago. “As soon as I got the news, I became worried for him. He had called me yesterday, but we didn’t know about any plan to breach parliament security,” his mother Rani Sharma said.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sharma was a part of the security breach that occurred in the Lok Sabha.

During the Zero Hour session, he and another accused, Manoranjan D, were able to get past security and enter the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery.