Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends eight security personnel

G20 Summit 2023: How India benefitted from G20 presidency and success of the event?

2,366 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra in 10 months this year

'Gross misconduct': TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha, here's what happened

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

2023 Rewind: Most significant world events that unfolded this year

G20 Summit 2023: How India benefitted from G20 presidency and success of the event?

2023 Rewind: Most significant world events that unfolded this year

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

10 most-anticipated films of 2024

Best destinations in India to visit in 2024

Most unhealthy foods to avoid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

India's greatest filmmaker, Oscar winner, married cousin, lived together as teens, kept relationship secret for years

India's highest-paid TV actor lost money due to alcohol, went homeless, lived in car, used public washroom, now earns...

India

Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends eight security personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers inside the Parliament over security breach.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses that led to a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers inside the Parliament over security breach. While the Opposition leaders are demanding statements in both houses.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over Wednesday's security breach incident. The opposition MPs also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said "All of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday. The security of the House is the responsibility of Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "It is an intelligence failure and we hope for a fair investigation of the matter... Home Minister Amit Shah must answer, as the Delhi Police and all security agencies report to him. He cannot run away from this responsibility... BJP MP Mr. Simha provided passes to these culprits, there is a very deep conspiracy behind this and he must not be left unpunished."

Meanwhile, a drastic security change was witnessed in the Parliament on Thursday with security personnel deputed on the entrance of the outer gates insisting to remove even shoes despite doing minute frisking of those entering the premises of the campus.

The new security set-up looks similar to that of the airport where shoes, especially long boots or a few made of leather, are asked to open during security check. Only MPs are being allowed to enter the Parliament building from Makar Dwar, and all persons entering the building are being checked thoroughly.

The move was adopted a day after Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma were arrested for breaking into the Lok Sabha and jumping from the visitors' gallery and opening smoke cans that were hide by them in their shoes.

The security personnel have applied restrictions for media to stand nearly 50-60 metre away from 'Makar Dwar' of the New Parliament building-- one of the six entry gates from where a majority of legislators enter.

Four people were arrested on Wednesday over the security breach in the Parliament under charges of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the enquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. "The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the MHA had said. 

