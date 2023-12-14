Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends eight security personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers inside the Parliament over security breach.

Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses that led to a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers inside the Parliament over security breach. While the Opposition leaders are demanding statements in both houses.



The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over Wednesday's security breach incident. The opposition MPs also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said "All of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday. The security of the House is the responsibility of Lok Sabha Secretariat.



Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "It is an intelligence failure and we hope for a fair investigation of the matter... Home Minister Amit Shah must answer, as the Delhi Police and all security agencies report to him. He cannot run away from this responsibility... BJP MP Mr. Simha provided passes to these culprits, there is a very deep conspiracy behind this and he must not be left unpunished."



Meanwhile, a drastic security change was witnessed in the Parliament on Thursday with security personnel deputed on the entrance of the outer gates insisting to remove even shoes despite doing minute frisking of those entering the premises of the campus.



The new security set-up looks similar to that of the airport where shoes, especially long boots or a few made of leather, are asked to open during security check. Only MPs are being allowed to enter the Parliament building from Makar Dwar, and all persons entering the building are being checked thoroughly.



The move was adopted a day after Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma were arrested for breaking into the Lok Sabha and jumping from the visitors' gallery and opening smoke cans that were hide by them in their shoes.



The security personnel have applied restrictions for media to stand nearly 50-60 metre away from 'Makar Dwar' of the New Parliament building-- one of the six entry gates from where a majority of legislators enter.



Four people were arrested on Wednesday over the security breach in the Parliament under charges of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).



As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the enquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. "The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the MHA had said.