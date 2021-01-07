Pakistan: Hazaras intensify protest against Machh killing in Karachi

Headlines

Meet Saeed Rashed Aimheiri, world’s youngest author, sets Guinness World Record

Udhayanidhi row: Congress says it respects all religions, others free to express their views

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

Meet Nepal's richest person who has Rs 14,890 crore net worth, know about his business empire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Saeed Rashed Aimheiri, world’s youngest author, sets Guinness World Record

Udhayanidhi row: Congress says it respects all religions, others free to express their views

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

Who is Ujjwala Raut, India's first supermodel now reportedly dating IPL founder and Sushmita Sen's 'ex beau' Lalit Modi?

HomeIndia

India

Pakistan: Hazaras intensify protest against Machh killing in Karachi

The protests, though largely peaceful, are not dying down in a country already embroiled in a deep political crisis.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 04:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan`s Hazara community, on Thursday (January 7), continued to mount pressure on the government through a mega sit-in protest in Karachi, demanding action against the killing of 11 coal miners in Machh in Balochistan province.

The protests spilled out into the neighbourhoods of the port city, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir 15 and Teen Talwar, disrupting rail, road traffic and even forcing some airlines to reschedule their flights, Dawn reported.

"The protests have been joined by people from all walks of life and beyond their sectarian or political association. They all are united in these testing times for the Hazara community. We demand the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan play their due role before it`s too late," Dawn quoted a spokesperson for the Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) as saying.

"They are peaceful and only seeking their constitutional right," the spokesperson said, adding that the protestors including women and children were there only to express solidarity with the families of the victims.

On Sunday (January 3), unidentified gunmen stormed a coal mine near the Machh town near Quetta, pulling out ethnic Hazaras, members of Pakistan`s Shia minority community, from their homes and opening fire on them. The dreaded ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack as Hazaras have long faced persecution for their faith. Following the deadly attack, protests erupted in the region with the kin of the victims refusing to bury their dead until the government meets their demands.

"Until then, law and order cannot be established. This is not the first attack on the Hazara tribe. Leaders of the banned parties openly issue fatwas for killings. Why action is not taken against them according to the Constitution and law of the country?," said Allama Sadiq Jafari, the MWM`s Secretary-General in Karachi.

The protests, though largely peaceful, are not dying down in a country already embroiled in a deep political crisis with united opposition demanding the Imran Khan government`s ouster.

Men and women, young and old, came out, spread rugs, and staged sit-in protests at several places across the city, including Abbas Town (Abul Hasan Ispahani Road), Kamran Chowrangi at Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Powerhouse Chowrangi in North Karachi, Numaish (MA Jinnah Road), Shahrah-e-Faisal and Malir 15.

The protesters are demanding the formation of an independent judicial commission to investigate the continuing attacks against Hazaras.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This entrepreneur is from one of Bollywood's richest families, runs multi-crore healthcare business; net worth is...

National Nutrition Week 2023: How to ensure women's good health in their 30s?

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

Shah Rukh Khan bows down to Atlee's mother at Jawan's pre-release event, netizens call him 'most humble superstar'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE