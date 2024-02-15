Twitter
'Our discussions...': PM Modi after holding talks with his Qatar counterpart Sheikh Al Thani

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, during the meeting, two leaders exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 09:05 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Qatar's capital Doha on Wednesday night met with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the duo discussed ways to bolster ties between New Delhi and Doha. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, during the meeting, two leaders exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology. The two leaders also discussed recent regional developments in West Asia and emphasised the importance of upholding peace and stability in the region.

"Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, who is visiting the country," the Qatar Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

"During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy, commerce and investment," it added.

Prime Minister Modi also attended a dinner hosted in his honour by the Prime Minister of Qatar. "Furthering India - Qatar partnership! PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, and finance among others," MEA spokesperson Randir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi who arrived in Qatar on Wednesday night after wrapping up his UAE visit was received at the airport by Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora outside his hotel in Qatar. People carrying the Indian Tricolour and gifts for PM Modi chanted "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." 

PM Modi shook hands with people who had gathered outside his hotel in Doha to welcome him. Some of the people even presented him with gifts like books. People also took pictures of PM Modi as he interacted with them.

Notably, this visit came on the heels of a major diplomatic triumph for India, in which eight veterans of the Indian Navy who were sentenced to death in Qatar on espionage charges, were released by Doha on Monday. Seven out of the eight veterans have returned to India. The eighth personnel has also been released and his return is being worked out, the MEA said.

The capital punishment was commuted to an extended prison term earlier following diplomatic intervention by New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

