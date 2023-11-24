Headlines

Meet lesser-known relative of Isha Ambani, who owns popular luggage brand worth Rs 6368 crore

'Opposition has done nothing except...': CM Ashok Gehlot's attacks BJP

This South film got banned in two countries even before its release, know the shocking reason

Yash Chopra got angry at Rani Mukerji on sets of Veer Zaara as she laughed after watching Shah Rukh Khan with...

Riots erupt in Dublin after children injured in knife attack

'Opposition has done nothing except...': CM Ashok Gehlot's attacks BJP

Attacking the Saffron party earlier, Gehlot said that the BJP is annoyed by the fact that it could not topple the Government in Rajasthan.

ANI

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Launching a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the opposition has no issue to discuss except instigating people and that's why top leaders of their party are campaigning in Rajasthan.

"The opposition has no issue. They have done nothing except instigating. They must tell us what is lacking in our government. They must speak on our schemes. They are just giving speeches by coming here. I am contesting elections on local issues. There is a discussion in the whole country that the government did not fall in Rajasthan, they have this problem only. That is why PM, Home Minister, 5-5 Chief Ministers, 10-10 Union Ministers are doing campaigning in Rajasthan," Ashok Gehlot said in Jodhpur.

"We will get a clear majority. The public is with us," he added.

Further, emphasizing his government's works in Jodhpur, CM Gehlot said that today all the arrangements are in Jodhpur.

Earlier there was the problem of drinking water in Jodhpur. Water had to be transported by vehicles here. Only two trains ran here, for Agra Fort and Delhi. Today all the arrangements are in Jodhpur. IIT, IIM, Law University, and Police University were opened here. 

Now Marwa Medical University is being built Which means another big hospital will be built, a medical college will be built. An IT-based university is also being built," CM Gehlot added.

Attacking the Saffron party earlier today, Gehlot said that the BJP is annoyed by the fact that it could not topple the Government in Rajasthan.

"The BJP formed Government in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh after toppling the Government, but it could not do so in Rajasthan, hence it is annoyed.

Addressing a Press Conference in Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said "The Prime Minister and his entire team is campaigning here in Rajasthan but they will be staying here only till November 25 elections, after that the party won't show its face". 

