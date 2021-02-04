Headlines

One arrested for raising 'Nishan Sahib' at Red Fort on Republic Day amid tractor rally

One person has been arrested for raising the 'Nishan Sahib' at Red Fort last week, amid violent clashes between farmers & police during tractor rally.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2021, 07:09 AM IST

With regard to the January 26, Red Fort religious flag hoisting case, one person has been arrested by the Delhi police. The arrested individual has been identified as Dharmendra Singh Harman. 

The person has been arrested for raising the 'Nishan Sahib' at the Red Fort last week, amid violent clashes between farmers and police during the tractor rally in the national capital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police also released photographs of 12 suspects, who were identified after review of security footage. The people in the photos are seen holding sticks or lathis and the police believe they were involved in the violence at the Red Fort or in attacking police personnel.

On Monday, the Delhi Police released the names and details of 120 people arrested in connection with 13 FIRs filed after the clashes on Republic Day. The list included 15 individuals below the age of 20, six below 19 and two below 18. It also includes Jeet Singh, 70, and Gurmukh Singh, 80, from Punjab's Sangroor and Fategarh districts respectively.

Notices were also sent to 20 farmer leaders and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.

The police also announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information on the whereabouts of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, whom the farmers blame for inciting violence.

The Centre has, meanwhile, beefed up security at the protesting sites with the further strengthening of barricades.

More than 10 rounds of talks were held between the representatives of farmers and the government but with no solution to the deadlock, as the protesters demanded the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws and a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Chaos was unleashed on Republic Day when tractor rally by farmers agitating against the Centre's agriculture laws went off the agreed-upon route and some of the protesters drove into the Red Fort complex.

