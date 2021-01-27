Did protesters wave Khalistani flag at Red Fort? Here's the truth

Headlines

Mohammed Siraj's world-class status acknowledged by this former Australian cricketer

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

BJP MP's allegations 'baseless', narrative being set for 'lynching me': Danish Ali

NEET PG: 'Absolutely shocking', says Congress on reducing cut-off marks to zero

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Diabetes tips: Millets to manage blood sugar levels

9 reasons why Akbar was afraid of Maharana Pratap

Fastest Hindi films to earn Rs 500 crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

Rajveer Deol says he doesn’t remember Sunny Deol’s stardom, reacts to Gadar 2’s massive success: ‘After 22 years now…’

HomeIndia

India

Did protesters wave Khalistani flag at Red Fort? Here's the truth

Some social media posts have claimed that the protesting farmers hoisted the Khalistan flag at the Red Fort.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2021, 06:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Republic Day, Delhi witnessed violence after farmers broke police barricades in several areas and stormed the Red Fort, hoisting their own flags at the ramparts and raising slogans.

Meanwhile, some social media posts claimed that the protesters hoisted the Khalistani flag, after which the social media was flooded with hateful posts and outrageous comments. Some posts claimed that the tricolour was removed and farmers hoisted their own flag in place of the national flag.

However, farmer leaders made it clear that there was no Khalistani flag waved on the iconic Red Fort. The protestors carried a Sikh Flag called the 'Nishan Sahib' that is found in every Gurdwara and the same is carried invariably during religious processions. 

Several users on social media clarified that the national tricolour hoisted at the topmost pole of the Red fort remained untouched.

What is 'Nishan Sahib'?

The flag waved at the protest is known as "Nishan Sahib", which is also called 'Sikh flag'. The emblem of the flag has a blue Sikh insignia, called 'Khanda', in the middle. The insignia consists of a two-edged sword, chakra, a disc, and two kirpans crossing each other at the handles. 

The emblem on the flag was introduced by the Tenth Sikh leader Guru Govind Singh. The flag represents truth, unity, bravery, and pride.

The incident shook the entire nation, a huge number of protesters were involved in the unruly act. They were seen attacking policemen and vandalizing buses, prompting the cops to use tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse them. As night fell, the Red Fort was secured, the flags removed and protesters made to vacate the premises.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Great Indian Family box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film takes a dull start, earns just Rs 1.40 crore

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Kailash Kher's heartwarming moment steals show at Ambani party

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

Salman Khan takes an apparent dig at his recent box office failures: 'Mere khud ke predictions meri films pe...'

Sukhee box office collection day 1: Shilpa Shetty-starrer sees disastrous opening, fails to earn even Rs 50 lakh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE