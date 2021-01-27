Delhi violence: Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, others named in FIR

The Delhi Police has named Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and several other key leaders for the violence that broke out in several parts of national capital Delhi on Republic Day.

The FIR charges them for breach of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued regarding the rally.

"FIR by Delhi Police mentions the names of farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha for breach of NOC issued regarding farmers` tractor rally. FIR also mentions the name of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait," said Delhi Police in a statement on Wednesday.

So far, the Delhi Police has registered a total of 22 FIRs in connection with farmers' violence during the rally. The police has also started action and detained 200 protesters in connection with violence during the tractor rally. They are accused of committing violence in Delhi, damaging public property and injuring policemen.

The police are now trying to identify the protesters by extracting footage of CCTV cameras installed everywhere. Assistance from the Special Cell, Crime Branch is also being taken to extract footage from CCTV cameras at Lalkila, Nangloi, Mukarba Chowk, Central Delhi.

Meanwhile, a lawyer has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court on violence during the rally and dishonouring of the National Flag. The petition has demanded a 3-member committee of retired judges from the court and a judicial inquiry into the incidents that took place on January 26. Apart from this, the petitioner has also asked the court to give directions to register an FIR.

This comes a day after farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre`s three new farm laws. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, has said that the violence is the failure of the central and UP government. Farmers were deliberately drawn into the trap, he said, adding that the agitation of farmers against agricultural laws will still continue and if the government talks, we will talk.