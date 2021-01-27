PIL in SC seeking judicial probe into violence in Delhi during tractor rally

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a judicial probe into the violence that broke out in Delhi after protesting farmers’ clashed with the police and hoisted their flags on the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The petition has been filed by an advocate, seeking constitution of a three-member panel of retired judges to look into the matter.

The PIL further sought directions to the Delhi Police to register FIR in connection with the violence and arrest those responsible for it.

So far, a total of 22 FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police in the matter. The police are now trying to identify the protesters by extracting footage of CCTV cameras installed everywhere. Assistance from the Special Cell, Crime Branch is also being taken to extract footage from CCTV cameras at Lalkila, Nangloi, Mukarba Chowk, Central Delhi.

On the occasion of Republic Day, protesting farmers in the national capital Delhi were indulged in violence and created chaos. A group of farmers protesting against agricultural laws reached the iconic Red Fort with tractors and put a religious flag on the ramparts where the Prime Minister hoists the tricolour of India on August 15.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Delhi Commissioner of Police with senior police officers is currently underway to review the security situation in the aftermath of Tuesday's violence that broke out amid farmers' tractor rally, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday.

Additional DCP Central's operator was attacked with a sword at ITO on Tuesday during the violence, it added.

The Delhi Police further informed on Wednesday that more than 300 police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26.