Odisha: Express train meets with accident near Bahanaga railway station, search and rescue operation underway

A dreadful incident unfolded near the bustling Bahanaga railway station situated in the picturesque Balasore district. An express train, caught in the clutches of misfortune, encountered an unfortunate accident. The gravity of the situation necessitated the dispatch of diligent teams to the scene, equipped with unwavering determination to carry out search and rescue operations.