Noida to get 150-metre-tall mall at Greater Noida Expressway; location, facilities, shop rates revealed

Noida to get 150-metre-tall mall at Greater Noida Expressway; location, facilities, shop rates revealed

Noida news: The mall be 150 metres high and will have 9 storeys.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Noida will soon have the country’s tallest mall. 25 percent of the construction work for the mall has already been completed. This mall will be near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The exact location of the mall will be Sector 129.

Saya Group is constructing this mall in Noida Sector 129. It will be ready by 2025.

The mall be 150 metres high and will have 9 storeys. This mall will house several luxury brands. Rs 2000 crore will be invested in the construction of the mall. It will have several luxury features.

DP Architects have made the design of the mall. It will be one of the most beautiful malls in India.

The mall will the parking facilities from fourth to ninth floor. The capacity of the parking would be 1600 cars. The mall will have top restaurants, pubs and bars.

The company will sell 30 percent of the property to investors and will keep 70 percent for itself. The price of commercial property could be between Rs 18000-Rs 40000 per square foot.

It will have a hypermarket on the ground floor.

