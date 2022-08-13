Search icon
Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: 3,500 kg explosives to be filled in 9,400 holes

Supertech twin tower demolition: The process of placing explosives in the buildings will take 15 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Noida twin towers (file)

Noida: The Supertech twin towers will be demolished on August 28 for which the first batch of explosives arrived in Sector 93A amid tight security. A whopping 3,500 kg of explosives will be filled in 9,400 strategically dug holes to safely bring down the 100-meter-tall structures.

The process of placing explosives in the buildings will take 15 days. 

The explosives were brought from Haryana's Palwal district. The authorities have already secured the approvals needed for the demolition ordered by the Supreme Court. 

Noida Police are taking no chances as to the law and order. They have deployed additional force in the vicinity of the twin towers and have restricted entry of unauthorised people. 

They have also shut down a 500-meter road stretch in front of the tower for traffic movement. 

The Supreme Court last year ruled that Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers were to be demolished as the structures had been built inside the Emerald Court society's premises in violation of the norms. 

On Friday, the Supreme Court fixed August 28 as the date for razing the illegal twin towers and also relaxed the time frame till September 4 in case of delays arising from technical or weather conditions.

With inputs from PTI

