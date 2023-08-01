Headlines

India

Noida-Greater Noida news: Noida International Airport trial to begin from…

Noida news: Nearly six thousand construction workers have been working to make the ambitious project a reality.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

The trial for under-construction Noida International Airport is likely to begin in February-end or March first week next year. The airport is being constructed in Jewar near Noida and Greater Noida. It is aimed at providing international connectivity to the people of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and relieving pressure off Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The decision to being trial early next year was taken in a meeting last week, reported NBT. The final deadline for making the airport operational will be announced after the air control tower’s handover.

Nearly six thousand construction workers have been working to make the ambitious project a reality.

The authorities are making several mega infrastructure projects around the airport, to make the region an economic powerhouse. The airport will be connected to major highways through link roads, and Delhi railway station and airport via metro trains.

Around 55 percent of the construction work of the airport has been completed. The ATC tower and runway will be ready by December 2023. The trial will continue for around 6-8 months.

The deadline for making the airport operational is October 24. The construction for the first phase of the airport is underway.

