No entry in India for nationals of France, Germany, Spain in wake of coronavirus

As the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India crossed 50 on Tuesday, the government has barred the entry of nationals of three more countries, including France, Germany and Spain, suspending the regular and e-visas that were granted to them if they haven't entered India yet.

"With respect to restrictions on visa, besides the already issued instructions, all regular Visas (including e Visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11 and where these foreigners have not yet entered India stands suspended," a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read.

The advisory also asked passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers to facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretary chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries of the concerned ministries/departments to review the status, actions, preparedness and management of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"A total of fifty (50) confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country, till now. After the 44 positive cases declared yesterday (Monday), three (3) positive cases were reported from Bengaluru (with travel history from the US via Dubai); one (1) more from Bengaluru with travel history from US via Heathrow; and two (2) positive cases from Pune (travel history from Dubai). Three (3) of the total cases (earlier cases from Kerala) have been discharged now. Of these 50 cases, 34 cases are Indian nationals and 16 are Italians. In addition, the two deaths reported from Murshidabad and Ladakh yesterday in the media were both found to be negative for COVID-19," a press statement from the health ministry said.

The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). To date, it has spread to 115 countries with 114,635 confirmed cases. The virus has claimed over 4,000 lives in countries including China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll crossing 4,000.