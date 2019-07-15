No accounts are blocked: Mumbai Police responds after Payal Rohatgi accused department of blocking her on Twitter

The Mumbai Police on Sunday responded to Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi's allegation that she was blocked by the department on Twitter and said that none of the accounts are blocked by its department, by policy and principle.

Taking it to Twitter, Mumbai Police today issued a response and said, "Please note that none of the accounts are blocked by Mumbai Police, by policy and principle. Every Mumbaikar’s safety is our responsibility. We request users to not misuse an earlier screenshot, which was duly addressed."

Please note that none of the accounts are blocked by Mumbai Police, by policy & principle. Every Mumbaikar’s safety is our responsibility. We request users to not misuse an earlier screenshot, which was duly addressed. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 14, 2019

Many Twitter users have been circulating a screenshot posted by Payel Rohatagi where she alleged that Mumbai Police has blocked her on Twitter and accused them of being prejudiced towards minorities.

Actor Payal Rohatagi recently lashed out at Mumbai Police for blocking her on Twitter. The actor had shared a screenshot of Mumbai Police’s Twitter feed and asked if they were friends with a drug-accused jailed minority actor.

She had written, “Why has@MumbaiPolice blocked me? Are U BFF with drug accused jailed minority tag actor As a #Hindu I am scared to live in Hindustan if Police has such biased behaviour. Now I Hindus@Sangram_Sanjeet@PMOIndia@HMOIndia."

Why has @MumbaiPolice blocked me ? Are U BFF with drug accused jailed minority tag actor As a #Hindu I am scared to live in Hindustan if Police has such baised behaviour. Now I understand why my family tells me 2 stop talking 4 Hindus @Sangram_Sanjeet @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/dhYmCFM3RC — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) July 11, 2019

She also said that she had mailed the Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have emailed @AmitShah Sir. My safety is in my hands I guess as I am being treated very badly even though I have done nothing to deserve this kind of treatment by the government institutions #PayalRohatgi".

In one of her earlier controversies, Payal Rohatgi had claimed that Sati tradition which is long banned wasn't regressive and it was the choice of the woman concerned.

Rohatgi had accused Raja Ram Mohan Roy of being a British chamcha (lackey) who was used to defame Hindus.