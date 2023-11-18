Headlines

Nine prominent Indian-origin leaders feature in the Time 100 Climate list

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

'World's most dangerous bird' emerges from Australia's ocean: Here's all you need to know

The Railway Men review: Chilling rescue drama set amid Bhopal tragedy is one of 2023's best shows; Kay Kay, Babil shine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nine prominent Indian-origin leaders feature in the Time 100 Climate list

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

The Railway Men review: Chilling rescue drama set amid Bhopal tragedy is one of 2023's best shows; Kay Kay, Babil shine

Ponting to Dhoni: Highest scores notched by captains in ODI World Cup finals

7 post workout foods for weight loss

7 benefits of fitkari

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

HomeIndia

India

Nine prominent Indian-origin leaders feature in the Time 100 Climate list

The list comprising CEOs, founders, philanthropists, musicians, policymakers and government officials from across the world, comes before the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates from November 30.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nine Indian-origin persons, including World Bank President Ajay Banga and co-founder of Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal, have been named in ‘Time 100 Climate list', the Time magazine's first-ever list of the world's most influential leaders driving business to combat climate change.

The list, which comprises CEOs, founders, philanthropists, musicians, policymakers and government officials from across the world, comes before the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30.

“It’s fair to say climate leadership is ­embedded across all of our coverage today. But we believe more could be done to draw attention to the people who are shaping and leading climate action,” Time said while releasing the list on Thursday.

The list also featured other Indian-origin people such as Rajiv J Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation; Geeta Aiyer, founder and president of Boston Common Asset Management, Jigar Shah, director of the US Department of Energy Loan; Manoj Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Husk Power Systems; Seema Wadhwa, executive director of Kaiser Permanente, and Amit Kumar Sinha, MD and CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces.

Banga, who began his five-year term as World Bank Group president in June, is spearheading a new mission for the organization, which is eliminating poverty while combating climate change, according to Time.

"If you can't breathe and you can't drink clean water, there's very little point in eradicating poverty," he asserted at the 2023 World Bank-IMF meeting in Morocco.

The magazine also talked about Ola’s Aggarwal and how he is leading the path to electrifying transportation in India, as this year, it introduced its most affordable electric scooter priced at INR 79,999.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Shah's The Rockefeller Foundation is also ensuring that all initiatives and investment strategies are perceived through a climate lens. This year, they collaborated with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet to launch the Coal to Clean Credit Initiative. The goal is to create a new carbon finance standard to introduce a transition from coal-fired power plants to renewable energy in developing economies, the magazine stated.

"Wealthy countries not only need to fulfil the climate commitments they made to lower-income countries but also go beyond those commitments. In 2009, high-income countries pledged to deliver USD 100 billion per year by 2020 to developing countries for mitigation and adaptation measures. They fell USD 16.7 billion short of that pledge in 2020 alone," said Shah.

While Geeta Aiyer's Boston Common Asset Management is a woman-driven sustainable investment company with nearly USD 5 billion in assets, with its priority set on climate change mitigation and uses shareholder engagement to lead portfolio companies towards sustainable business practices.

"I hope the efforts to address and reverse biodiversity loss and invest in earth renewal gain traction. Ecosystems across the world are on the brink of collapse and millions of plant and animal species are at risk, including humans," she said.

Also, Amit Sinha’s Mahindra Lifespaces, the real estate and infrastructure development holding of Indian company Mahindra Group, is prioritising sustainability, water efficiency, passive energy design, and renewables, especially since 2013, the magazine added.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer’s quick runs and Shami’s 7 wickets extra special

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor, expresses gratitude for hosting him: 'Honoured to have..'

Babil Khan says not being a 'trained actor' helped him prepare for The Railway Men: 'I just had to...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE