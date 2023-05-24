New Parliament Building inauguration: President Murmu not invited; check list of parties boycotting the event

New Parliament building

New Parliament Building inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled the date to inaugurate the new Parliament Building on May 28, 2023. Despite a protest from the opposition party demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours, Rahul Gandhi says not inviting her to the ceremony is an “insult”. The inauguration of the new Parliament building has sparked a row. Many political parties have made their decision to witness the historic event.

All current members of both houses of Parliament, as well as ministers, secretaries, chief ministers, and administrators of Union territories, have been invited by the Centre.

Several parties have confirmed their decision of joining whereas few parties have announced to boycott the to watch the event. Know if AAP, Congress, Samajwadi Party and many others are either coming or not.

Here’s a list of parties coming for the inauguration of the new Parliament building:

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Here’s a list of parties not attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building: